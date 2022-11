Not Available

Two seasoned criminals, Sukhdev and Suryakant rape inspector Kiran Dutt, a hardworking police officer. However, they get acquitted due to lack of evidence. Kiran with support from her fiance Suraj, brings together rape victims from all over the country and chalks out a plan to help them avenge their rape. Will Kiran be able to do justice to the thousands of rape victims across the country?