Zakhmi Zameen

Wealthy and aristocratic Thakur Pratap Singh lives in a palatial mansion, and has a dream of building a dream house, similar to the Taj Mahal, with the help of his Architect brother. In order to do this, he must first get rid of the villagers, and take possession of their respective lands. He runs into problems when Mangal and a few handful of villagers refuse to part with their lands. Pratap Singh, his brother, and some of his goons get together and convive a deadly plan that will result in the death of Mangal and the villagers who are opposed to selling their lands. The plans is carried out, and Mangal is at first crippled, and finally brutally killed.