Zakhmo Ka Hisaab

Suraj (Govinda) lives with is parents viz, dad (Aloknath), mom Savitri (Seema Deo), sister Pooja (Parijat), elder brother Amar, his sister-in-law, and a niece and nephew. Amar is employed in the persian gulf and sends some money so that the family can find a suitable groom for Pooja. When Suraj goes to deposit the money in the bank, some bankrobbers intercept him and take his money. Since the money was not deposited in the bank, the bank is unable to guarantee the amount. Suraj does not share this info with his family, so that they needn't worry. Suraj goes in search of the culprits and meets up with a petty thief and pick-pocket Bindiya (Farha). He feels sorry for her, and takes her home and introduces her to his family, and promises to marry her.