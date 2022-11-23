Закон исключенного третьего, или третьего не дано

Not Available

Literary magazine editor mentally cheats on his young lover with his own wife, a university professor of Maths. He still feels the need in her fine and concise brain and their intellectually rich and direct discussions. After having a crash on the young girl he rejoins his wife. The constant irony helps them find a compromise solution to what has happened. But the real challenge is deeper, than usual crisis of the middle age and sexual dissatisfaction. The small family is broken apart together with the society.