Zalman King\'s Red Shoe Diaries

He gave her his devoted passion. He offered her a lasting relationship. He promised her a secure future. She thought he was all she ever wanted. Until she met everything she ever desired: the perfect body... on the perfect man... with a perfect opportunity for having a secret affair with a total stranger. Haunted by guilt, she is drawn uncontrollably into the powerful, beckoning arms of illicit lust and feverish obsession. But like a moth lured to the candle, the fire that now controls her could be the flame that one day consumes her.