Zamaana Deewana

With crime flourishing out of control, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) arranges a meeting of senior police officers to discuss this situation. They are apprised that there are two criminal dons involved, namely Madanlal Malhotra, and Suraj Pratap Singh, who are involved in gang rivalry, which is spreading violent crime throughout the city. At the recommendation of the Chief Minister, a criminal psychologist is sent to assist the ACP, namely Kamdev Singh alias KD., who proposes that instead of tackling the two gangs, he will try to get the children of Malhotra and Singh to fall in love, thus ending their traditional rivalry. His attempts to do so only serve to bring the two families apart even more, it is then Kamdev decides on more drastic action, with deadly and hilarious results.