Not Available

Romance - Shreeram Lagoo plays Nanda, a wealthy business tycoon who throws his eldest son out of the house after he marries a poor girl named Seema. When his younger brother Ravi gets home, he sets off in search of his brother--and uncovers a shocking truth. *Subtitles not available for this feature* - Rishi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Amjad Khan