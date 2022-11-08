Not Available

Poona-based Satish is a professional photographer and lives with his pregnant wife, Sudha, and son named Vinod. While developing some photographs with his friend, Shyamlal, they come across one that shows a man strangling another. They report this to the police, and shortly thereafter several men show up at Satish's house, take the photos,the negative, kill Satish, then go to hunt and kill Sudha, Vinod and Shyamlal, but they manage to escape and travel to Bombay, albeit separately. Sudha gives birth to a boy and names him Ravi. Years later, Vinod, who lives with Shyamlal, is a police inspector, while Ravi, who has taken to a life of crime, works for a gangster/respectable citizen named J.D. alias Jogeshwar Dayal - a man who Shyamlal can identify as their father's killer, and the very man who has just given Ravi a contract to kill Vinod.