Zamboni Man is a short story that peers into the lives of two unique and unlikely characters: Walt, a Zamboni driver and Tyler, a young graceful figure skater. The story takes place in the quietness of a vacant ice rink during a late night, after hours, practice session where Tyler rehearses her current skating program. On the evening of our story we witness their improbable and ironic relationship. What these two share by story's end reminds us of the power of imagination and delivers an unexpected message of hope.