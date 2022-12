Not Available

In March of 1995, the ground-breaking conference Black Nations/Queer Nations was held in New York. Using the discussions of the conference as a spring board, Shari Frilot illustrates the connection between popular culture and contemporary issues of black lesbian and gay media. Drawing upon the work of Marlon Riggs, Jocelyn Taylor, Ayanna Undongo and Isaac Julien, the video exemplifies the importance of the conference as it relates to everyday life.