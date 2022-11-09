Zanzibar. Una storia damore

Not Available

Zanzibar was the first women only bar in Italy. It opened in 1978 and since that moment, it was a target for police so that it could be considered a sort of Italian Stonewall. It was a different place from the others, a place of struggle and meeting, the emblem of the Italian feminist movement and its internal multiplicities. Zanzibar is the story of a place. It is the story of love for a place and the love story between two women imagining a place in which a different social living could be possible, in which women could spend their own time exclusively with other women, in which love stories began and new projects were set. The documentary contains the wonderful archive footage unreleased until today, shot inside the bar and interviews to the women who contributed to make of Zanzibar a concrete project.