Zap Revisited

In the spring of 1969 an estimated 3000 young people descended on the tiny western North Dakota town of Zap for a spring break blow-out. What started as an off-beat idea for a party ended with National Guard troops expelling the revelers from Zap and the nearby towns of Beulah and Hazen, creating a national media sensation. Zap Revisited, a film by West Fargo native Christ Breitling, recalls the strange-but-true story of the "Zip to Zap", aka the "Zap-In", through the memories of people who were there and took part in this uniquely infamous episode in North Dakota history.

