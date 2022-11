Not Available

When ZAP! discovers the Number 8 has been kidnapped by the sinister Evol, he and his best friend, Teacher, must travel through enchanted worlds to rescue her. Along the way, they run into Evol's henchmen, the Spelling B's, and meet up with a very odd wizard. Will they rescue her before it's too late?! Come take this fantastic journey with ZAP! The Magical Computer in this spectacular, fully computer- animated adventure!