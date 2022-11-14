Not Available

With exclusive access and interviews with SubcomandanteMarcos, Noam Chomsky and others, Zapatista is the definitive look atthe Zapatista uprising, its historical roots and its lessons for thepresent and the future. January1, 1994. The day the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) comesinto effect. A few minutes after midnight in Southeastern Mexico,several thousand Mayan soldiers take over haf the state of Chiapas,declaring a war against the global corporate power they say rulesMexico. They call themselves the Zapatista National Liberation Army(EZLN). Zapatista is the definitive look at the uprising inChiapas. It is the story of a Mayan peasant rebellion armed with sticksand their word against a first world military. It is the story of aglobal movement that has fought 175,000 federal troops to a standstilland transformed Mexican and international political culture forever.