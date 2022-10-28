Not Available

Zappa

Denmark, 1961. Bjørn, a middle-class boy in his early teens, wants to be accepted by Steen, a bullying peer of his with wealthy but freezingly cold parents. Bjørn's other good friend is Mulle, a cheerful and more childish working-class boy. All three seem friends at first, but gradually Steen starts pushing Mulle away while pulling the impressionable Bjørn with him towards more and more violence.

Morten Hoff
Peter Reichhardt
Lone Lindorff
Arne Hansen
Thomas Nielsen
Solbjørg Højfeldt

