Not Available

Zapped is based on two characters originally devised as mascots for Rainmaker entertainment, Ting and Juma. Ting, a small energetic alien with attitude, personifies man's technological advances while Juma, an adventure seeking barbarian, represents humankind's inventive nature. Ting and Juma will take audiences on a wild, adventurous ride that begins with Juma being assaulted by a mosquito and Ting, his loyal compatriot, coming to his rescue.