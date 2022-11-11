Not Available

"In an expanse of stony Turkish landscape, two women roam around looking for the village of Zara. The Kurdish Mirka is returning to her birthplace after 12 years, accompanied by her ignorant German-speaking blonde girlfriend. On the way, reality, memory and fantasy increasingly become entangled as they are confronted with people and nightmares from the past. Zara - literally 'birth of the road' - portrays Mirka’s quest to find the right way back to a wild past she hasn't come to terms with, and, she seems to hope, to a bearable present." - IFFR