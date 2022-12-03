Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn

Not Available

Zara McDermott shot to fame on Love Island in 2018. But as soon as she left the villa, Zara was told that naked photos she had shared with an ex were now circulating worldwide. The incident left Zara devastated, ashamed and looking for answers. She isn’t alone. Revenge porn - the sharing of explicit or sexual images or videos without consent - is raging in the UK, with cases reported to police doubling in four years. Zara wants to understand more about the impact on victims, and to find out whether perpetrators can expect to see consequences for their actions. In a digital age, can anyone safely share intimate images again?