Zara Sambhal Ke

This movie pot rays the life of the sex worker and their children.It also exhibits the problem of HIV& AIDS in sex worker and to the society. Naina the central character of this movie comes from village to a town in search of living along with her husband and son surya. After the death of her husband she turns into a sex worker for earning. Mangala her friend is open minded and courageous girl also living in the same brothel house. This den is run by a women named Kalitai. Who exploits this sex workers who are selling their bodies for the piece of bread. savitari is a social worker works with a NGO for awareness and prevention of AIDS amongst sex workers. Baburao is corrupt government officer and Nainas regular customer, Inspite of savitris efforts Naina develops AIDS along with baburao and his wife in the end Naina dies .Mangals gets married and informally adopts surya.