Not Available

Zara Si Bhool A Small Mistake

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A TALE OF LOVE LUST!!! AJAY and NINA ARORA are happily living in the US. Their quiet and peaceful life gets turned up side-down when the rich and flamboyant, SHEKHAR ANAND, buys a million-dollar estate across the street. Ajay cannot resist the temptation for Shekhar's beautiful and sensuous wife SAMANTHA. At the same time Nina is impressed by Shekhar's drive and zest for life, and his materialistic attitude. The fast paced action moves from the glittering star-studded hills of Hollywood and Beverly Hills to the dazzling lights of Las Vegas, leaving behind a trail of murder and mayhem.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images