Zara Si Zindagi

Remake of Balachander's Tamil hit Varumayin Niram Sivappu, Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Raja, a graduate looking for work in capital, sharing a small home with two other unemployed youth. He falls in love with a struggling actress, whose life is likewise wretched. Fairly unrelenting grim view of urban unemployment, with the usual dose of Balachander moralizing. The Tamil version with Bharati poems was somewhat more interesting. An interesting study of the perception of government.