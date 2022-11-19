Zatch Bell 2 Attack of the Mecha Vulcans

Not Available

The movie begins in Dr. M2's laboratory as he rallies all of the Death Machanics (who looks like gigantic robotic blue Vulcans). He orders one of the units, Death 18, to kidnap Kiyomaro. Meanwhile, Kiyomaro sleeps in too late and misses the bus to Coast School. As he dashes out the door, he notices Gash talking to Vulcan inside his green bag, and leaves Gash behind. When Gash realizes this, he chases after Kiyomaro, but not before giving his respects to the graves of Vulcans Generation 1 and 2. Gash then takes chase after Kiyomaro, who is chasing after the bus. As the two jump off a building, Gash gets stuck in a tree and part of Vulcan breaks. Gash asks Kiyomaro which is more important, Coast School or Vulcan