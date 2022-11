Not Available

Unfazed by ridicule from fellow scientists, professor Challenger (John Rhys-Davies) leads an expedition to investigate rumored sightings of prehistoric life still thriving in the unexplored African jungle. He's joined by a thrill-seeking journalist, his archrival and a beautiful adventurer on a perilous trek through mysterious and uncharted territory, filled with danger and deception. David Warner, Eric McCormack and Tamara Gorski co-star.