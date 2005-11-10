2005

Zathura: A Space Adventure

  • Family
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

November 10th, 2005

Studio

Teitler Film

After their father (Tim Robbins) is called into work, two young boys, Walter (Josh Hutcherson) and Danny (Jonah Bobo), are left in the care of their teenage sister, Lisa (Kristen Stewart), and told they must stay inside. Walter and Danny, who anticipate a boring day, are shocked when they begin playing Zathura, a space-themed board game, which they realize has mystical powers when their house is shot into space. With the help of an astronaut (Dax Shepard), the boys attempt to return home.

Cast

Josh HutchersonWalter Budwing
Jonah BoboDanny Budwing
Dax ShepardAstronaut
Kristen StewartLisa Budwing
Tim RobbinsMr. Budwing
Frank OzRobot (voice)

