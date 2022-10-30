Not Available

Zatôichi Meets the One-Armed Swordsman

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Katsu Production Co. Ltd.

Zatoichi is a blind massage therapist and swordsman who finds out that something troubling is taking place on the outskirts of town. After discovering who the guilty parties are -- an accomplished Chinese martial artist named Wang Kang and his youthful attendant -- Zatoichi finds them and discovers that the pair's mixed up with a dangerous bunch of terrorist samurai who murdered the boy's parents. Now, Zatoichi must step in to save the day.

Cast

Shintarô KatsuZatôichi
Watako HamakiSen
Michie TeradaYone
Kôji NanbaraKakuzen
Jimmy Wang YuWang Kong
Goro Kumon

