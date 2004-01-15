2004

Zatoichi: The Blind Swordsman

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 2004

Studio

Office Kitano

Zatôichi is a 19th century blind nomad who makes his living as a gambler and masseur. However, behind this humble facade, he is a master swordsman gifted with a lightning-fast draw and breathtaking precision. While wandering, Zatôichi discovers a remote mountain village at the mercy of Ginzo, a ruthless gang-leader. Ginzo disposes of anyone who gets in his way, especially after hiring the mighty samurai ronin, Hattori, as a bodyguard. After a raucous night of gambling in town, Zatôichi encounters a pair of geishas--as dangerous as they are beautiful--who've come to avenge their parents' murder. As the paths of these and other colorful characters intertwine, Ginzo's henchmen are soon after Zatôichi. With his legendary cane sword at his side, the stage is set for a riveting showdown.

Cast

Takeshi KitanoZatôichi
Tadanobu AsanoHattori, der Leibwächter
Michiyo OhkusuTante O-Ume
Gadarukanaru TakaShinkichi
Daigorō TachibanaGeisha O-Sei

