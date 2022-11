Not Available

Zatoichi raises an entirely different kind of cane in this hard-hitting episode. While corrupt bosses exploit hardworking merchants preparing for a New Year's celebration, blind swordsman Zatoichi dispenses justice with the edge of his cane sword. Zatoichi attempts to help two women whose paths have crossed with the Yakuza in this installment of the serial directed by Kimiyoshi Yasuda and starring Shintarô Katsu.