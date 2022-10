Not Available

Recorded during her 2011 European tour, Sans Tsu Tsou is the first live album from critically acclaimed French jazz-soul chanteuse Isabelle Geffroy, aka Zaz. It contains performances of all 11 tracks from her chart-topping self-titled 2010 debut album, including Top 40 hits "Je Veux" and "La Fée", alongside five previously unreleased songs such as "Pray the Sunshine," "Aux Détenteurs," and "Je Saute Partout."