Zazie, one time rock star on the move, has retired at a young age to Shibaura, the semiderelict "waterfront" area of Tokyo. Now he spends his time recording his own life on video. But he can't shake his "fans": members of his former band want a reunion concert, his ex-girlfriend Megumi won't let go, office girls and snack-bar waitresses continue to idolize him. Most disturbing, the taciturn and vaguely threatening Sunada watches him day and night. But Zazie yields to no one, commits to nothing. On the one side, mounting expectation and burgeoning fantasy; on the other, indecision, introspection and silence. Something's gotta give…