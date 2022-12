Not Available

In a pre-post-apocalyptic school, ten kids soon find themselves in the midst of death. Also, the rest of the school finds themselves in the midst of death. Basically worm juice has infected one individual who then goes and infects more people. Eventually things happen and stuff goes down. Also, zombies. Hence the name. What will the children do? Will anyone survive? Should Thomas shut up? Find out in the movie, ‘Zcience Class’ (there will be a test)!