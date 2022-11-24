Zé Celso: Tupy or not Tupy

Not Available

From the testimonies of Zé Celso himself, and excerpts from the play "Walmor Y Cacilda 64 - Robogolpe", which contains autobiographical elements, as well as from essays and scenes from older pieces by him, it is possible to know a little more about the life of the irreverent author. Playwright, director, actor and musician, Zé Celso began his career in amateur theater while still a student at the end of the 1950s. He "ate" the work of Oswald de Andrade and as an anthropophage, was one of Tropicália's founders.