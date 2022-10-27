Not Available

Zebraman

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

Being a failure as a teacher and a familyman, Shinichi tries to escape everyday live by dressing up as "Zebraman", the superhero. Although the TV series whas canceled after only 6 episodes, this cannot stop him from acting out his escape fantasy in a self made zebra-suit. He get's more then he could ever wish for, when his black-and-white dressed alter-ego seems to be the only thing to stand between absolute (green) evil and a happy ending.

Cast

Sho AikawaZebraman
Kyōka SuzukiKana Asano
Kôen KondôSegawa
Atsuro WatabeOikawa at the Defence Agency

