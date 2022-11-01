Zebras on the move

Not Available

While everyone knows the migration of wildebeest in east Africa, few have paid attention to their predecessors in this long journey: the zebras. Hundreds of thousands of zebras mark the vanguard of the greater movement of ungulates of the African continent, crossing the legendary Mara and facing terrible dangers. Through two adventures we will know the lights and shadows of this extraordinary journey. The dangers they will face will be just the preamble to major threats, threats that face all species in an ecosystem with a very fragile balance that year after year is dangerously close to destruction