Not Available

Zedd headlined the SXSW edition of Apple’s iTunes Festival that took place on March 11 to 15. Since 2007, the month-long concert series has taken place in London, with all shows available to live-stream and download; Apple is following suit for the U.S. shows, broadcasting the Austin performances on the iTunes Store and through the iTunes Festival app. Zedd took the stage in Texas at 10:45pm EST on March 14.