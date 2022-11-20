Zedd: Ultra Music Festival, Miami

Not Available

Tracklist: 01. Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin - Save The World (Zedd Remix) 02. Tristan Garner - Raven w/ Nicky Romero - Generation 303 03. Swedish House Mafia - One w/ Lil Jon - Oh What A Night (Acappella) w/ Skrillex - Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites w/ ID (4min) 04. Zedd & Lucky Date feat. Ellie Goulding - ID 05. Zedd - The Legend Of Zelda 06. Mike Candys & Jack Holiday - One More Time 07. Zedd - Shotgun 08.ID (17min30sec) 09. Knife Party - Internet Friends 10. Bingo Players - Rattle 11. Pendulum - Salt In The Wounds 12. Wolfgang Gartner - Menage A Trois 13. Reel 2 Real feat. The Mad Stuntman - I Like To Move It (Klaas Remix) 14. The Bloody Beetroots feat. Steve Aoki - Warp 1.9 15. Afrojack & Steve Aoki - No Beef w/ Daft Punk - Harder, Better Faster, Stronger (Acappella) w/ Alesso - Raise Your Head w/ ID w/ Diddy, Dirty Money feat. Skylar Grey - Coming Home (Dirty South Remix) 16. Benny Benassi feat. Gary Go - Cinema w/ Zedd - Slam The Door