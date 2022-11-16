Zehreela Insaan

Not Available

Arjun, a hot headed but soft hearted man, always finds himself in situations that others take him as a bad person. His childhood teacher Masterji is the only person understands him & appreciates his good quality and Arjun follows his instruction/wishes completely. Arjun loves Aarti and wants to marry her but Aarti's father does not endorse this alliance and decides to get her marry to someone else. Arjun is agitated but Masterji calms him down and asks him to not disrupt this marriage, instead convince Aarti to marry the boy her father has chosen for her. Arjun follows what Masterji has asked him. Devastated Arjun finds love in Margret who he has been fighting with since she came to town. Now Margret's uncle and mother are against their marriage. This time Arjun is not lenient and does not even listen to Masterji. Arjun and Margret run away and commit suicide jumping down a mountain.