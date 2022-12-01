Zeinab on the Scooter

Not Available

Zeinab, 23, is a rebellious Muslim Shi’a woman who works in an association that grants micro-credit loans to people in precarious financial circumstances in the popular areas of Beirut. Each month, Zeinab is evaluated on the number of micro-credit contracts approved. For the need of her work, Zeinab browses the city aboard a grey scooter that will become pink, defying her male colleagues who, because they adopted the scooter as mode of transportation, realize higher turnover than girls.