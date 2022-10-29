Zejtra Napořád

Not Available

This romantic comedy, shot in a road-movie style, tells the story of businessman Petr Kraus and his personal transformation. After returning from China, where he supervised the production of clothing for his customers, Petr finds out that the manufacturer had ruined the whole order and so he gets into trouble with the contractor who wants some astronomical compensation for the damage. Peter knows that he should solve the problem quickly, but instead he decides to go on a trip seeking his personal happiness and an escape from responsibility. Fortunately, his close friends, Tereza and Pavel are there to help...