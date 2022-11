Not Available

It is 1920. After three years of the Russian Civil War, communist government is finally established in Odessa. Young Alyosha Patrikeyv, who dreams of being a detective like Sherlock Holmes, joins the newly forming Odessa Criminal Police. He is assigned to fight illegal booz production in a small village of Severinovka. When he goes on a chase after a horse thief Krasavchik, Alyosha finds himself up against Cherven - the most dangerous criminal in Odessa.