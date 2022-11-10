Fictional documentary about the life of human chameleon Leonard Zelig, a man who becomes a celebrity in the 1920s due to his ability to look and act like whoever is around him. Clever editing places Zelig in real newsreel footage of Woodrow Wilson, Babe Ruth, and others.
|Mia Farrow
|Dr. Eudora Nesbitt Fletcher
|Patrick Horgan
|The Narrator (voice)
|John Buckwalter
|Dr. Sindell
|Marvin Chatinover
|Glandular Diagnosis Doctor
|Stanley Swerdlow
|Mexican Food Doctor
|Paul Nevens
|Dr. Birsky
