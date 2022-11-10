1983

Zelig

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 14th, 1983

Studio

Orion Pictures

Fictional documentary about the life of human chameleon Leonard Zelig, a man who becomes a celebrity in the 1920s due to his ability to look and act like whoever is around him. Clever editing places Zelig in real newsreel footage of Woodrow Wilson, Babe Ruth, and others.

Cast

Mia FarrowDr. Eudora Nesbitt Fletcher
Patrick HorganThe Narrator (voice)
John BuckwalterDr. Sindell
Marvin ChatinoverGlandular Diagnosis Doctor
Stanley SwerdlowMexican Food Doctor
Paul NevensDr. Birsky

