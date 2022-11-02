Not Available

"Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire" - the first in the history of domestic film-length musical film, built on one of the concert footage. This is the first Renata Litvinova in musical films. The actress and the director has created not just a concert film, but a relief, partial portrait of Russia's main singer of the last decade. In addition to finely clearly mounted musical numbers in the film are monologues Zemfira. Never before Zemfira was not before the lens of such a frank and at the same time ambitious.