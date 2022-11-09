Not Available

A chapter in the life of two friends in Tel Aviv. This peeking into their homes begins when Shir, Noy's younger sister, comes to visit him from the Kibbutz, when he'd rather throw her onto Mike - the perfect host. At his apartment, she is introduced to his anonymous blog on the Internet - an ongoing story in the first person, about a special air-hostess who lives in the shadows of the city, a bit like the author who invented her. Shir suggests giving her face to the storyteller, thus forcing Mike out of his self-afflicted anonymity.