Zemsta

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Arkafilm

A winter day at a Polish castle, half owned by a fatalistic notary and half by a volcanic old soldier's niece. The old soldier, Cupbearer, and the notary are sworn enemies, which may doom the love between the niece, Klara, and the notary's son, Waclaw. On this day, the tongue-tied Cupbearer asks a braggart courtier, Papkin, to sue on his behalf for the hand of the widow Hanna. Papkin succeeds and

Cast

Janusz GajosCześnik Maciej Raptusiewicz
Andrzej SewerynRejent Milczek
Agata BuzekKlara Raptusiewiczówna
Cezary ŻakPerełka, kuchmistrz Cześnika
Daniel OlbrychskiDyndalski, sługa Cześnika
Katarzyna FiguraPodstolina Hanna

