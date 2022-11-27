Zen in the Ice Rift

Not Available

Maia, called ZEN, a rowdy yet solitary 16-year-old tomboy living in a small village on top of the Italian Apennines, is the only girl of the local ice hockey-team and she is constantly bullied by her teammates for her masculine attitude. When Vanessa – the beautiful and bewildered girlfriend of the team captain – runs away from home and hides in Maia‘s family lodge, Maia feels free to trust someone for the first time: they both embark on a journey of self-discovery exploring their inner desires and their identity.