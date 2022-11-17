Zenigata Keibu

Not Available

The Tokyo police receives a bomb threat from what appears to be Lupin III. This proves to be a distraction and a priceless painting was stolen from the nearby Tokyo Empire Museum, leaving a guard dead. Enter Inspector Zenigata who is convinced this wasn't Lupin III at all. In his own unique way he goes about proving this only to attract the attention of a real bomber calling himself Mr. Question. Will his riddles defeat Zenigata and his team or will they persevere and save Tokyo?