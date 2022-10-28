1971

Zeppelin

  • War
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 1971

Studio

Getty & Fromkess Corporation

The outbreak of World War I places Scots officer Geoffrey Richter-Douglas in an uncomfortable position. Although his allegiance is to Britain, his mother was from an aristocratic Bavarian family, and he spent his summers in Germany as a child. When Geoffrey is approached by a German spy who offers him a chance to defect, he reports the incident to his superiors, but instead of arresting the spy they suggest that he accept her offer--and become an Allied agent. In Germany, among old friends, Geoffrey discovers that loyalty is more complicated than he expected, especially when he finds himself aboard the maiden voyage of a powerful new prototype Zeppelin, headed for Scotland on a secret mission that could decide the outcome of the war.

Cast

Elke SommerErika Altschul
Peter CarstenMajor Tauntler
Anton DiffringColonel Hirsch
Marius GoringProf. Altschul
Andrew KeirVan Gorian
Rupert DaviesCaptain Whitney

