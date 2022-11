Not Available

If you go freeriding with the Zeppelin, you don't have to worry about the traffic jam on the motorway. You should only be free from giddiness! And these are Stefan Ager, Andreas Gumpenberger and Fabian Lentsch, fortunately. Because they have to abseil a good 50 meters to the summit from the protected Zeppelin gondola. The three freeriders find new ways not only for the approach, but also for the eagerly awaited descent.