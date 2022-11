Not Available

In the future Eastern world, the extraterrestrial Zerg attempt to control human beings, and the danger is on the verge. The justice army led by Amano finally defeated the enemy after hardships. Hopefully, when dawn comes, Amano is regarded as a hero by the world, but he finds that he has become a lamb to be slaughtered behind the scenes, and humanity will face a greater crisis. A Jedi escape started here, and even more unexpectedly, there was a bigger conspiracy behind it.