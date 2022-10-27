Not Available

A documentary film about Internet security, cybercrime, and cyber-espionage. The filmmakers are embedded with the Security Team at Facebook's Menlo Park California headquarters with unprecedented fly-on-the-wall access to intrusions, hacks, and criminal activities. We witness hands-on forensics that uncover the perpetrators, and the fascinating, passionate characters who spend every day on the front lines. Cases and investigations can lead anywhere, worldwide. The filmmakers will be there to follow and film it all in real time. The filmmakers are also working with investigative journalist Brian Krebs, New York Times reporter John Markoff, Reuters reporter Joe Menn, and author Misha Glenny.