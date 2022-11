Not Available

Zero Degree is a 2015 Bangladeshi psychological thriller film written and directed by Animesh Aich, starring Mahfuz Ahmed, Joya Ahsan, Dilruba Yasmeen Ruhee and Iresh Zaker in lead roles. The film focuses on a love triangle that later turns fatal and revengeful. The film's first look was launched on 5 November 2014 and a trailer was released on 15 January 2015. The film is produced by Mahfuz Ahmed under the banner Playhouse Production. The film released on 6 February 2015.